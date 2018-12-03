I’m tired of hearing every day how Wisconsin businesses can’t find workers to fill jobs. I’ve been unemployed since August and haven’t been able to find work.
I’ve applied to work in stores, clean toilets, drive vans, do clerical work and answer phones. I even tried jobs doing things I’ve done all my life, such as creating business dashboards, reports and charts. I have a college degree, signed up with temp agencies, talked with friends and use the Wisconsin Job Center site, LinkedIn, Indeed and Glassdoor.
The thing I’ve learned while unemployed is I’m not alone. Wisconsin businesses appear to lose interest in people over a certain age. They’ve forgotten the pool of applicants over 55 begging for the opportunity to work for them. Businesses might not need to spend millions luring applicants from other states if they just look right here.
The AARP reports age discrimination is very common, with two out of three workers saying they have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workforce. People live longer today. Maybe businesses should adjust to that reality, stop the lie about worker shortages and look beyond their own bias.
Everyone deserves a chance to work regardless of age.
Steve Fitzsimmons, Madison