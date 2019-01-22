I was dismayed to read the front-page headline in Jan. 12 newspaper "Support for porn star speaker" -- not because of the content of the article or because such a topic was published, but rather because of the extensive use of the term "porn star," both in the headline and throughout the article.
Anyone who knows anything about the porn industry -- the degradation, the depravity, the emptiness, the addiction -- knows no "stars" are created by it. Pornographic actors may be many things, but a "star" is not one of them.
What is it teaching our children to refer to the people involved in such a profession as "stars"? Our children can grow up to be doctors, teachers, lawyers and social workers, and we call them doctors, teachers, lawyers and social workers. But take off your clothes in front of a camera for all the world to see for their self-gratification? Now you are a star.
Such foolishness.
Journalists have the power to shape how the public talks about current events. Workers in this industry can be referred to in many ways that do not unnecessarily promote them to the status of “star.” Please make a better choice in the future.
Torrey Jaeckle, Madison