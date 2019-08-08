The citizens of the United Sates are being duped by the rhetoric of the mainstream media and leftist politicians.
Whether it’s a harmless statement of opinion or a shooting by a deranged maniac, the first thing liberals do is thrown down the race card. It is mind-boggling how ignorant the American populace has become. In case you forgot, the race-baiting began long before Donald Trump ran for office.
The latest shootings predictably brought on a slew of accusations by Democratic presidential hopefuls. Contrary to Julian Castro’s opinion, the only thing fanning the flames of racism and hatred is the false narrative being pushed on everyone who is simple-minded enough to keep their eyes and ears glued to the mainstream news outlets.
Many factors contribute to gun violence, but these factors don't include President Trump, the National Rifle Association or guns. Guns have been around for hundreds of years. The truth is, the left is pushing their socialist agenda -- and twisting every word and action they can, in order to do so.
Wake up, America, before you find yourself without any rights or freedoms.
Pete Zenz, Middleton