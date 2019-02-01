The writer of a January 17 letter to the State Journal said the reason Edgewood High School neighbors in Madison don’t support the proposed stadium is that they lack “Dominican values.” Wow! What a bold expression of mono-culturalism he is putting forward.
The Fair Housing Act of 1968 protects people’s religious freedom in the sale, rental or financing of housing units. Does this writer want to return to pre-FHA times so we can have a neighborhood covenant excluding people based on their religion or lack thereof?
He is wrongheaded and being disrespectful of our neighborhood to shame us for not being Catholic enough.
John Bayley, Madison