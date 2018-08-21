Despite my support for President Donald Trump in other areas, building a wall at the Mexican border does nothing but spend money for nothing.
Instead, we should make it a law that to become an American citizen you must rescind citizenship elsewhere. How can anyone pledge allegiance to our country while retaining allegiance to another? We also should build transition centers at the border, equipped with U.S. history and English teachers for Mexicans wanting to become full-time American citizens.
The history of building walls between countries has proven itself to be ineffective. Fear causes tension. Tension causes pain. We should all take note: The vast majorities of Mexicans and immigrants from other Central American countries are Catholic.
If the United States truly is a Christian nation, what have we to fear from our neighbors to the south? Businesses are in dire need of workers, and the United States is in need of taxpayers. I think a solution is in there somewhere.
Brian Brown, Hillpoint