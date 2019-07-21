I've lived in the Madison area my whole life, and you know what: Every summer it's hot for a few days. But today these hot spells are different.

First, they are used to reinforce the mantra of man-made global warming. Secondly, the media has to make these out as unprecedented events using the "heat index" to show how extreme the heat is going to be.

Hey, I can remember a time before heat indexes were used and the temperature was 101 degrees -- it was hot.

Recently in Europe they had a spell of a few days of high temperatures and the global media was all over reporting this situation. But just a few days later the Netherlands, Germany, Norway and the Czech Republic had frost and freezing temperatures in the middle of summer. Hardly a peep about this from the media.

Enjoy the warm temperatures. It's summer.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland

