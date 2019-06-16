Don't fall for it again.
U.S. officials are saying that Iran was behind the the attack on two oil tankers. Let's remember the Gulf of Tonkin incident in Vietnam, and weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
These were lies that upset our citizens enough that Congress sided with the executive branch to send thousands of American troops into action. Also, thousands of innocent civilians were killed or injured.
The Trump administration is trying to provoke Iran into a war. Don't fall for it again.
Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie