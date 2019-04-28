Conservatives who run to be elected judges often say personal ideologies will not influence their decision-making.
Is anyone willing to take a bet that the “lame-duck” verdict in the state Supreme Court will not be 5–2 supporting the Republican position? Didn’t think so.
Is anyone willing to take a bet that the verdict in the U.S. Supreme Court on putting citizenship on the census (and giving Republicans more House seats) won’t be a 5–4 verdict in support? Didn’t think so.
Next time a conservative candidate for the courts claims to want to "just be faithful to the Constitution," check recent history and don’t fall for it again.
William Hartje, Evansville