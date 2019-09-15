Why are we paying for master planning to explore an expansion of the Middleton Airport?
Middleton has a thriving economy with citizen-approved policies. We are the Good Neighbor City, bird friendly, nature sustaining and working to lower our carbon footprint. These policies are diametrically opposed to airport expansion. Dane County already has a regional airport to address corporate charters and expanded operations.
Public comments have been numerous and ongoing in opposition to expansion because of adverse effects to the Towns of Middleton and Springfield and the Pheasant Branch area. The airport currently averages 100 low altitude flights daily over highly populated neighborhoods, with schools, soccer fields, high voltage structures and sensitive nature areas.
Concerns focus on noise, pollution, loss of wildlife, lowered property values, potential accidents in the air and at the airport, and unchecked growth of both an airport with now dozens of hangers and a growing training school.
There are many unresolved issues with the airport in its current configuration. In the past two years, the air traffic has become unbearable. Considerations for expansion are irresponsible at best.
Let’s keep the Middleton area and neighboring communities safe, healthy and happy.
Kathryn Wolf, Middleton