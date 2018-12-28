I've always considered myself a "political independent," splitting the ticket when voting and always trying to give my vote to the best candidates, regardless of party.
No longer.
The Republicans (all of them in the Wisconsin Legislature and governor's office) have now clearly shown they care far more about maintaining power for their political party than the good of the people they claim to represent.
Eight full years in control and they now, suddenly, after losing the governor's and attorney general's offices, feel the urgent need to curtail these offices' powers? They can't fix the roads, fund schools, balance the budget or provide health care for Wisconsin citizens. But they can pass these lame-duck laws and expect us to believe their lame reasons for doing so.
I for one will never, under any circumstances, vote for a Republican candidate again in any election, and I encourage others not to either. They reap what they sow.
Let them live with it, now and forever.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac