Weather Alert

...SLICK SPOTS MAY DEVELOP AS TEMPERATURES COOL BELOW FREEZING... LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THE MID EVENING HOURS. SOME PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE AS WELL. MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE, MAINLY A 1/2 INCH OR LESS. AS WINDS SHIFT IN THE WAKE OF A COLD FRONT, TEMPERATURES WILL GRADUALLY TREND BELOW THE FREEZING MARK. SOME ROAD SURFACES AND SIDEWALKS MAY GET SLICK AS THE EVENING AND NIGHTTIME HOURS WEAR ON. THIS WOULD BE MOST NOTICEABLE ON BRIDGES AND ANY UNTREATED SURFACES. BE SURE TO SLOW DOWN IF ENCOUNTERING ANY SLICK SURFACES THIS EVENING AND INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.