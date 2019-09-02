Isn't it ironic that a member of the Madison School Board who is so concerned about bias towards juveniles can display her own lack of objectivity and knowledge about the culture of local law enforcement.
It apparently would come as a complete surprise to her that police officers care about juvenile offenders, while also responding to criminal behavior and meeting the needs of victims.
Over of number of months, area communities have experienced groups of juveniles -- some as young as 13 -- stealing vehicles. In many cases the same individuals are involved. Some perpetrators have openly expressed their disdain when apprehended. It is by sheer luck that one or more deaths or serious injury has not resulted from their reckless driving.
A false persecution narrative only enables this behavior and does nothing to improve their prospects in the future.
George Silverwood, Madison