Don't dismiss Sanders' success -- John Costello

The State Journal's Feb. 27 editorial, "It’s not just the ‘s’ word voters dislike," provided readers with two reasons not to support Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary. One -- he’s a self-described “democratic socialist.” And two -- “he doesn’t play well with others.”
First, the editorial board reasons that voters don’t get Sanders' “democratic” modifier. But is that a valid reason to reject his candidacy? I don’t think so. I think the paper would better serve its readers by exploring that distinction, so readers can make informed judgments, rather than dismiss it in order to persuade unfairly.
Second, the State Journal condemns Sanders because he didn’t get a lot of bills passed in Congress, and it’s true -- he didn’t join majorities to bail out banks, go to war and impose sanctions right and left as a substitute for diplomacy in American foreign policy. He didn't give tax breaks to the idle rich. But Sanders did sponsor over 500 amendments to improve bills, and he did submit good progressive legislation that never made it to a vote.
What Sanders' record reflects is a career spent pushing for what we most need as a nation and pushing against what has turned it into the economically disparate, hopelessly entangled, war-torn mess it has become, as best represented by its current regime.
John Costello, McFarland