Don't dismiss outsider politicians -- Bruce Longfield

An interesting side note to the political psychosis that is now raging in America is the obvious intense hatred for people who are not mainstream politicians, yet who dare to run for political office.
President Donald Trump did not get elected because he was a career politician. He was not a “smooth talking, snake oil salesman” who moved up in the political ranks by promising everything and delivering nothing.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is not my choice for president. But he has an egalitarian vision for America that has been consistent throughout his political career. He has a humanistic view of America, and the Democrats hate him because he really cares.
These candidates are exactly what you see. That refreshing picture horrifies the phony political hacks. The political elite of both parties live by the status quo and keep us divided. They have sold our souls, and we let them.
Beware of strangers bearing gifts. I am reminded of some lyrics from "Sympathy for the Devil," by the Rolling Stones:
Please allow me to introduce myself
I’m a man of wealth and taste ...
Use all your well learned politesse
Or I'll lay your soul to waste.”
Bruce Longfield, Middleton