The coldest permanently inhabited place in the world is Oymyakon, Russia. Tuesday it was minus 50 degrees. And because the wind wasn't blowing, the wind chill was minus 50, too.
Recently, Madison’s temperature fell as low as minus 26. And because of steady winds in Madison, the wind chill here and in Oymyakon was about the same: brutal.
The schools were closed most of the week here.
That’s our weather forecast.
What about our climate forecast? Madison’s winters are shorter, warmer, wetter and deliver less snow.
So when someone points to this week’s weather as an indication that the climate has not changed and therefore we don't need to be concerned, point out the difference between weather and climate change.
Each of us has an impact on climate change. Consider your options on how to reduce your carbon footprint and act no matter how small.
Bruce Kahn, Madison