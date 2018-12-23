Just for a moment, could those who are opposed to Edgewood High School's stadium please stop thinking only of themselves.
Remember back to your youth when a Friday night football game was something really special. Whether you were part of the team, part of the band, a cheerleader or just a student that took pride in your home team, the excitement during the day built as you made plans with your classmates. Now imagine the disappointment of not having a home field to call your own. You have to travel to a strange area to a field you don’t know. Your sports programs don’t have an identity.
When you purchased your home in the Edgewood neighborhood, you were fully aware of the hustle and bustle that goes along with being near two college institutions. More people and traffic also means more revenue for area businesses. All of this stuff can get way too complicated unless you just stop and remember the excitement of a Friday night.
John Tobie, Verona