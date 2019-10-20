Every time I read about accidental overdose deaths from prescription opioids, I wonder how many of those accidents are actually suicides.
If you are taking very strong painkillers that no longer do the job, if you are old and in poor health with no chance of recovery and can only look forward to spending your last weeks or months in a hospital bed, suicide seems like a pretty good option.
When you add to that the depletion of any assets you had hoped to leave for your children, and perhaps depleting their assets as well, it also seems like a good financial solution. Swallowing a handful of pills and accelerating the inevitable seems preferable.
The countries of Switzerland, Germany and Japan allow assisted suicide. In our country, the states of Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Vermont, New Jersey, Montana and Hawaii as well as Washington D.C. currently allow it. And bills supporting it are in 19 state legislatures, including Wisconsin's.
Tell your legislators that you want the bill passed.
We shouldn’t be prevented from dying a death with dignity.
Art Naebig, La Valle