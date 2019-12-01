Watching and reading accounts of the public impeachment hearings, I am comforted by a reassuring and possibly unintended theme: The essential institutions of government are managed by career diplomats, senior military officers and civil servants who place honor, integrity and love of country above partisan allegiance.
While certain elected officials and their sycophants generate chaos and undermine our faith in the foundations of our republic, thousands of public servants go to work each day dedicated to maintaining the continuity, quality and stability of those institutions that protect our health, food quality, natural resources, financial integrity, transportation systems, international standing, security and dozens of other attributes of our national success.
Having spent most of my 40-year career interacting with state and local governments, I have seen that same dedication, honor and integrity among our public servants here in Wisconsin.
For those of you who would demonize public service, consider that they include our educators, health care professionals, police, firefighters, emergency service officers, scientists and many others whose work enhances our quality of life. Where would you be without them?
For those of you who, like me, abhor the lies and divisiveness undermining our society for political and financial gain, take heart that the so-called “deep state” is deep enough to withstand this assault.
Carl Sinderbrand, Middleton