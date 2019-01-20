The proposed Badger Hollow Solar farm in Iowa County will convert 3,000 acres of prime farm land into an industrial landscape of solar panels. This farmland could be twice as productive as average farmland, so as much as 6,000 acres could be required to replace it.
By locating solar panels in the less productive land of the Southwestern United States, we take advantage of less expensive land rent and increased total sunlight that will increase the financial viability of solar power. Converting this marginal arid farmland will reduce the need for irrigation using pumped ground water and reservoir water.
Consider also that covering our prime Wisconsin farmland in solar panels will reduce the amount of plant life and lead to less photosynthesis. Photosynthesis is the process plants use to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Less photosynthesis could increase the level of greenhouse gasses.
By 2050 the global population is expected to reach 9.8 billion people, and food demand could be 60 percent higher than it is today. Taking large tracts of prime agriculture land out of production is a short-sighted decision. We need regulations that make sense concerning the placement of these land-hungry installations.
Rick Connolly, Montfort