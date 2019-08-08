Tying mass shootings to mental health is a charade.
Granted, many suicides using guns are related to mental health problems, but mass shootings are different. If we look at the perpetrators of these mass shootings, we often find them to be angry and hate-filled young white men. Rarely are women involved.
Anger and hate are not definitions of a mental illness. They are part of the human condition and humans can always do awful things. Humans are capable of great good and great evil.
Do not equate great evil with mental health.
Barbara Monroe, La Farge