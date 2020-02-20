Don't compare birth control to vaccines -- Cheryl A. Blankenship
Don't compare birth control to vaccines -- Cheryl A. Blankenship

The Feb. 18 guest column "Let pharmacists prescribe birth control pills" compared vaccinations to birth control pills. Vaccinations are to prevent disease. A child is not a disease. A child is a gift from God.

Abortion and birth control are not health care. They can cause health issues -- those seen and unseen.

To prevent a pregnancy, one can do so with self-discipline as well other options such as natural family planning, which is readily available to everyone. These options are free and do not have any side effects.

Self-discipline seems to be something of the past. If revisited, this virtue would benefit all of society.

Cheryl A. Blankenship, Wauzeka

