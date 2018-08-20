If Cal Thomas wants to question Omarosa Manigault Newman's credibility and motives in his defense of Donald J. Trump, that's fair game I suppose. But why drag Anita Hill into the fray, as he did in his column on Thursday, "Omarosa tries to channel Anita Hill to harm Trump"?
Thomas seems to think that because the appointment of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court was approved by a 52-48 vote -- the narrowest margin since the 19th century -- that no one believed Anita Hill. Well, some of those men, such as U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chose not to believe her. But for all we know, others may have believed her but decided that does not disqualify Clarence Thomas from sitting on the bench. This was, after all, 27 years before the #MeToo movement.
In my eyes, Omarosa has absolutely nothing in common with Anita Hill. That Cal Thomas sees similarities says more about Cal Thomas than either of them. And with respect to Cal Thomas' parting shot, Trump has made personal attacks in lieu of real policy discussion the hallmark of his candidacy and his administration.
Mike Clipson, Fitchburg