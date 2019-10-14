The letter to the editor Sept. 21, "Time to enforce traffic laws again," contends that driving is a privilege and not a right.
That attitude surely warms the hearts of bureaucrats and state officials who believe that they have power over citizens. But it is not true. Driving is not a privilege granted to us by a benevolent state.
Americans have the right to travel freely and by the common and customary means of transportation. In this society, that includes driving a personal vehicle you bought and paid for on the streets and highways we all pay for through licensing fees and gas taxes. The only authority the state has is to ensure that one can safely operate that vehicle.
As with any right the state can regulate, the state can only ensure the general safety of its citizens and the efficient operation of the road network. Hence, we have driver testing, driver's licenses, traffic laws and revenue collection.
Wisconsin is the only of several state I have lived in where the citizens are so happy to give away their liberty to feel privileged.
Stephen Blake, Oxford