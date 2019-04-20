The "not in my backyard" crowd seems to be in the thrall of the Koch brothers and the fossil fuel industry. The “evils” of wind turbines -- including illness caused by noise, shadows, flicker and lower property values aren’t supported by reputable studies.
But due to these claims, Wisconsin continues to burn way too much coal, polluting our air and adding to global warming. Meanwhile, Iowa generates 10 time as much wind power as Wisconsin, over 30% of its electricity. Illinois and Minnesota aren’t far behind Iowa, both generating more than five times the amount of wind power as Wisconsin. If the evils of wind turbines were so serious, we would hear actual cases of problems instead of vague anecdotes.
It is now cheaper to generate electricity using wind and solar than electricity generated from coal and natural gas. Instead of sending our money out of state to pay for fossil fuels, we should clean our air and save our money by generating more renewable power.
John Hallinan, Stoughton