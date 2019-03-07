A lot of misinformation is being spread about climate change in this country. Some people think it's not warming, and that a temporary shift of arctic air to our part of North America proves that. But the last five years have been the warmest fives years on record.

Some people think this warming is like past warming. It is not. We are seeing warming over decades that took millennia in the past. And rapid climate change like that causes mass extinctions -- many plants and animals can't adapt quickly enough.

Voters must reject Democrats' myths -- Joseph Tripalin The Democratic presidential candidates are propagating some very troubling myths.

Some people, such as the author of the Feb. 28 letter to the editor "Voters must reject Democrats' myths," think natural cycles are the cause. The main natural cycles are solar cycles, which have been down in recent decades, and orbital cycles, which are on a very slow cooling trend. That's why we would be on the way to another ice age, centuries from now, except that increased carbon has overcome the natural cooling.

We know that it's warming, that we are causing it, and that it is a big problem. It will be a very expensive problem. So ignoring it will not only harm poor people and other species, it will harm our economy.

Glen Ecklund, Madison