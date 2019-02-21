Nate Beeler’s political cartoon in Tuesday’s State Journal was a typical cheap shot at President Donald Trump, making it look like President Trump is responsible for the massive national debt when it was President Barack Obama who added more to the debt than anyone else.
Then a letter writer touts the fact that none of President Obama’s political team has been indicted. The real question is why haven't Hillary Clinton and her assistants been indicted for violating various rules about emails and unsecured servers?
John A. Schrandt, Madison