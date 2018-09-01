I've been waiting since the rains started for someone to write in to the State Journal blaming Madison's floods on climate change, and it didn't take long for my patience to be rewarded.

We just experienced climate change -- Janice Knapp-Cordes Experts have said the storm that flooded Madison and parts of Dane County was not a 100-year event but more like a 500- or even a 1,000-year event.

The writer of Wednesday's letter to the editor "We just experienced climate change" claimed that our deluge was a 1,000-year event. That means a thousand years ago, long before humans had an appreciable impact on climate, we had floods of comparable proportions. Who was to blame then?

When climate change skeptics point to a single event -- such as a particularly brutal stretch of cold weather -- to question global warming, they are scolded by those who say one can't use an isolated event as evidence. They say that climate change is a long-term phenomenon.

Except, of course, when that isolated event reinforces your belief in the validity of climate change.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison