It's the season for political ads. The content of our current deluge of political ads ranges from the banal to the tasteless to the truly sleazy. Special interests are wagering millions of dollars that a barrage of shallow, misleading ads can sway an election.
Election ads are perhaps the most toxic element of our current political environment. Much of their funding comes from so-called “dark money,” which means that billionaires with self-interested political agendas can subtly manipulate elections while cloaked in legal anonymity.
What is the antidote to this electoral poison? First, there is a legislative antidote, most famously attempted by the McCain-Feingold Campaign Reform Act of 2002. But special interests have found loopholes to negate that and other well-intentioned reforms. The Citizen United ruling by the Supreme Court in 2009 was the nail in the coffin.
Legislative fixes should still be attempted. At the very least, we should know who is funding an ad. But a better long-term antidote is voter awareness. Viewers of political ads need to learn to view ads more critically. In fact, voters might consider not voting for candidates or political parties that consistently air sleazy, wildly inaccurate ads.
Our democracy depends on us addressing this problem.
Donna Silver, Madison