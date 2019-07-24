During the 2016 presidential campaign, the Russian government flooded social media with false stories about political candidates. These fake stories appeared under non-existent, real looking newspaper banners. As a result, the term "fake news" was coined.
President Donald Trump soon used the term whenever he didn’t like a news story. He began calling stories from real news outlets "fake news." Additionally, he called these same media entities the enemy of the people.
According to the Mueller report, “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” The 2020 election will again see Russian efforts to influence American elections. Honest readers must dismiss false narratives and stories. Sharing them is sharing Russian propaganda.
Since 2000, more than a dozen Russian journalists have been murdered trying to report on government activities. The Russian government-sponsored news media only reports information favorable to President Vladimir Putin and his government while ignoring corruption. That’s fake news, and it’s the real enemy of the Russian people.
The United States has a free mainstream press, doing its best to report facts and to keep our institutions and politicians honest. It’s incumbent on us all to do the same. We should consume social and other media stories responsibly. We should not forward fake news and become unwitting instruments of the Russian government or any other entity.
Bill Windels, Cross Plains