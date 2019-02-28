Today’s Hollywood culture and the leftist media celebrate the gay lifestyle. They glorify abortion rights and promote "climate change" as a religion. They portray homosexuality more prominent than heterosexuality.
In today’s world, little stigma is attached to people who come out as being gay. But if you come out as a born-again Christian you’re labeled intolerant and hateful. It's far more courageous for people to profess their Christian faith.
Last year at the MTV awards, actor Chris Pratt said, “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.” He immediately was attacked for silly non-sins. Pratt responded, “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth.” He said his church opens its "doors to absolutely everyone."
Judge Brian Hagedorn is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. He’s under similar attack for being true to his faith, and for refusing to deny Christ. He is the justice we need, who will say what the law is, not what he thinks the law should be.
Don’t believe the biased reporting and lies against Christianity. Vote for Hagedorn on April 2.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon