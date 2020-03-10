Don't allow ATVs on village streets -- Mike and Barbara Wollmer

The village of Cross Plains is a delightful, growing community famous for quiet recreation.
A small group of all-terrain vehicle riders want to change the village forever by allowing their machines on all village streets.
Overwhelming opposition to this ATV threat is growing daily. Village residents have anxiously signed a petition.
Why? Safety. Nearly everyone cites the lack of sidewalks, the distance between public amenities and the years of confidence and safety parents have become accustomed to.
Why? Noise. We get noise from Highway 14 during commuter times, but why add more? The addition of ATV noise to every street and corner makes an egregious impact on every resident.
Lastly -- enforcement. Law enforcement is challenging. We have long enjoyed a great police department. They are diligent, professional and caring -- always doing their best. One has to ask, though, do we want new vehicular use to distract an officer for even one instance?
To our village trustees and leaders. Listen to the people you represent. A binding referendum in November is the answer. The proposed ordinance affects 100% of the population.
Mike and Barbara Wollmer, village of Cross Plains