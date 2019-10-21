City leaders appear to be in the process of destroying the Madison's best opportunity to prevent projected traffic gridlock on city streets.
The mayor and City Council seem determined to create Wisconsin's most expensive wheel tax as a source of funding for mass transit, beyond fares. The privilege of enacting a wheel tax was granted by the Legislature and can just as easily be taken away if that privilege is abused.
The best way to avoid the appearance of abuse is to draw revenue for city services from traditional sources and to spend reduced wheel tax revenue entirely on creation and operation of the bus rapid transit system.
The BRT system will become the core for the regional transit system in Madison that will follow. The city will need a reliable source of income for BRT development and operations for many years to come.
Bruce McClellin, Madison