Our so-called president's decision to remove U.S. forces from Syria, thereby allowing one of our greatest allies to be slaughtered, has got to be one of the dumbest decisions a president has made in the last two centuries.
The Kurdish fighters are some of the bravest and most loyal allies the United States has ever known. They have almost wiped the Islamic State group off the map -- and this is how we repay them?
Has President Donald Trump been bought off or does Russian President Vladimir Putin really have that much dirt on him?
Rick Pomo, Madison