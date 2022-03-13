Doing nothing may make things worse -- Derrick Van Mell

Check my reasoning: If we allow Russian leader Vladimir Putin any form of victory in Ukraine, we'll have made things worse. If we allow Putin to continue to commit atrocities in Ukraine, as he did in Chechnya and Syria, we'll have made things worse. If we allow Ukrainians to suffer much more, the United States and its allies will never be forgiven, and we'll have made things worse.

What could be worse? Xi Jinping in China sees we won't fight. The Russian people continue to see the United States and its allies as enemies. Putin gets more time to develop his military, logistics and tricks. Former President Donald Trump is given a 2024 platform plank about why he'd be a better president. The Europeans go back to blaming the United States for everything, and we lose the momentum we've created for a strong NATO.

When do we take the terrible risk of a broader war by intervening militarily in Ukraine? I'm no expert, but I suspect Putin does not care if Russians are suffering -- only about protecting himself. We've had draconian sanctions against Iran for decades, yet that regime is as firmly in power as ever. We all hate the idea of another world war, but aren't we already in it?

Derrick Van Mell, Madison