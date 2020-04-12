Dogs should stay six feet away too -- Mary Loving

I was walking on a nature path in Middleton Hills this recently when a 50-pound dog slipped our of its leash. It rounded the corner from a yard, barked and charged into me. I stood still and it knocked into my thigh.

The owner said she was sorry, but for me it was a frightening experience. I am not afraid of dogs unless they look to do me harm.

People are trying to be outside and walk for their health during these times. If you have a dog that you know or suspect is aggressive, barks or charges at strangers -- or that frightens people by their size -- please keep it on an effective, short leash at all times and walk it in appropriate places.

You and your dog should be at least 6 feet away from other walkers on a public path. Thank you.

Mary Loving, Middleton