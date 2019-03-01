While serious problems surrounding housing, education, crime and keeping streets clear this winter should be keeping the mayor busy, he has supported a policy to allow employees at the City-County Building to bring dogs to work.
Dogs have been a positive part of my life, and this familiarity allows me to imagine scenarios where around half of the employees bring dogs to work. People would "oo" and "ah" over the pets. But some workers without dogs may feel dog owners are wasting work time for this.
Then some real trouble might occur when one pet decides to be the alpha dog. Dogs are unpredictable, and their owners are not always objective. Are cats next on the scene? Cat lovers can argue the stress reducing qualities of that species as well. Cats are where I can personally weigh in on why no pets should be allowed in a large public building: allergies.
Just brief feed-and-clean visits helping cat-owning friends can leave me itching and sneezing with a face full of allergy related secretions. I can't imagine a employee who is allergic to dogs facing this daily. Please, reconsider this proposal.
Janice Lehmann, Madison