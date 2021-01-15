 Skip to main content
Dogs can help sniff out virus -- Gary Jugenheimer
Dogs can help sniff out virus -- Gary Jugenheimer

Trained dogs are being used in Helsinki, Finland, to detect the COVID-19 virus.

The level of infection being recognized by the dogs is nearly 100%, according to a report in the Guardian. This could be a novel approach to use by restaurant owners here in Madison to detect the virus before customers enter the restaurant. Each location would have to have a certified trained dog and handler. Should the dog detect the virus, the customer would not be admitted. Instead, the customer would be referred for further testing and quarantined, should they be determined to be positive for the virus.

This of course would add additional costs for the operation. But at the same time, it would increase the level of safety for customers in addition to wearing masks and social distancing.

Gary Jugenheimer, Madison

