Documentation limits time for care -- Marcia Krater

Where has our trust and integrity gone?
I recently heard from my daughter, a school psychologist: “I have to do so much documentation that I don’t have time to spend with the kids.” This is the same lament that I have heard from nursing staff: “Document, document, document. I don’t have time with my patients.”
Why? Because they might be sued.
Teachers and nursing staff aren’t the “other” who can be sued into doing what I want. They are members of our community. They are human beings doing the best they can while coming out of a pandemic.
As fellow humans, we can trust and work with teachers and nursing staff. They -- we -- are not alone. And we shouldn’t expect them to solve every problem without our help or with a lawsuit. We should cooperate with each other and make our immediate community better.
I believe in the goodness of the people of Madison. Let’s trust and cooperate with each other. Let's be adults and work with health professionals to address concerns.
Marcia Krater, Monona