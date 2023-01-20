Document handling is truly appalling -- Rollie Willan

At 84, I am an old guy. My military service was at Fort Richardson, Alaska, from 1962-1965 (during the Cuban missile crisis).

One of my jobs in the period was communication center officer. Communication centers received and sent messages by teletype and radio at the highest security classification. We were well-trained in security procedures. Each and every classified document was given a unique number and logged. Storage in a secure area or container was required -- a safe or a vault. Access required a "need to know" and a security clearance higher or equal to that of the document. There were very specific methods of handling, transfer and disposal.

The recent events with former President Donald Trump and now President Joe Biden are appalling to me. Apparently our highest levels of government -- president, vice president and those around them -- have little or no knowledge of security procedures and requirements. Obviously, highly classified documents were left lying around. Now folks are scrambling to discover who packed them.

It's incredible. Any member of the U.S. military would be court martialed at a high level for far less severe violations.

For sure, security at the White House and likely Congress is sorely lacking. Someone must be held responsible.

Rollie Willan, Sun Prairie

