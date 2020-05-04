Doctors need help from Congress -- Laura Woodworth

We are fighting the biggest public health threat to our nation in over a century, we’re seeing the drastic economic impacts and witnessing our health care system being stretched to unfathomable limits.

I’m so grateful for our dedicated and selfless medical staff who are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis. They, and their families, are truly sacrificing everything. One way to recognize their heroic efforts is to include more funding for our nation’s doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in the next economic stimulus package.

Doctors are making greater sacrifices and need even greater support. With the cancellations of scheduled and elective care, many medical practices are without key sources of revenue. This is putting the viability of our health care system in jeopardy -- both now and in the future. For doctors to maintain their practices and keep seeing patients, they need extra financial support from Congress.

Congress’ stimulus efforts are bringing Wisconsin crucial resources, but we need our federal elected officials to continue to prioritize increased funding for doctors during negotiations for the next COVID-19 legislation.

Laura Woodworth, Brooklyn