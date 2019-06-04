I could not disagree more with the letter to the editor May 28 "Doctors are allowed moral choices."
A medical provider has to do what is legal. If this provider objects to the law, then he or she needs to get out of the position of doing the procedure -- period.
Pharmacists who can’t morally prescribe the “morning after pills" need to work for religious institutions or inpatient programs where this would not arise. Doctors who can’t morally perform an abortion should get out of obstetrics.
If the patient has come to a decision with her (in this case) primary provider that this pill or procedure is what is best for her, the other providers have no right to stop it.
If the providers can’t morally stomach it, then they need to seek other employment.
Helena Tsotsis, Madison