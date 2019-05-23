In a democracy, the majority rules. But in a free society, they shouldn't rule more than necessary. Nobody should be coerced unless it's absolutely necessary for some overriding public purpose.
By that principle, it is wrong for Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers to join a lawsuit that would coerce doctors and other health professionals into violating their personal moral values. Such coercion is unnecessary.
If your usual doctor won’t perform an abortion (which is the big concern here), it shouldn’t be hard to find one who will. I’m sure Planned Parenthood has a list of doctors to whom they can refer a patient.
Our society has a diversity of moral opinions about many things. Thinking, informed people will never reach consensus on everything -- even the big, important issues. We need to cut each other some slack if we are going to live together in any kind of harmony. We have to tolerate different beliefs.
That means we allow individual doctors to perform the other medical practice without requiring them to violate their honest moral beliefs. We can avoid such coercion without compromising a woman’s legal right to an abortion.
Liberals used to say we should not impose our moral values on other people. That’s too general of a principle. Sometimes it is necessary to impose some values. But now liberals have abandoned that idea entirely.
Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn