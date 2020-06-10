Do what you can to slow the spread of COVID-19 -- Jane Mahoney

I am a geriatrician and an older adult. I know the devastating effects COVID-19 has on older adults. But it doesn’t only affect older adults.

Younger and middle-aged adults who have hypertension, diabetes and other conditions can get seriously ill and face a long recovery after a long hospitalization. We must do all we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This means staying 6 feet apart from others outside our immediate family, wearing a mask whenever possible when we are around others, and washing our hands often.

I was proud to be at the protest for justice for George Floyd on May 31. I was glad to see that almost all of the protesters wore masks that day. Protesting can be done safely without increasing the risk of spread of COVID-19. We must all do our part to prevent spread.

Wear a mask. If you are older or have any conditions that put you at risk for serious disease, stay 6 feet from others as much as you can. Wash your hands as soon as you can and don’t touch your face. Wash your mask with soap and water after you’re done.

Jane Mahoney, Oregon