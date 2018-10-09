The Sept. 28 article about last year's hurricane season, "Study: Warm waters boost tally," was yet another story warning us of the dangers of a warming climate. Global warming affects our weather, livelihoods and our very lives. Some people still put their heads in the sand and deny all the indisputable science.
In 1976, scientists warned us about a depleting ozone layer causing skin cancer and other ecological problems. Did we call this warning a hoax? No -- governments internationally, including the United States, enacted bans on chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs. Politics were set aside and policymakers around the world did the right thing.
Here we are in 2018 with decades of proof that our climate is rapidly warming and we are the cause. Will our policymakers today let partisan politics hold our world hostage? We know what to do. For starters, let our politicians know we need to put a price on carbon. Hold our politicians to doing the right thing.
Deborah Zdinak, Belleville