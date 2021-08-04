 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Do more to stem the spread of the virus -- Katherine Vanderbilt
0 comments

Do more to stem the spread of the virus -- Katherine Vanderbilt

  • 0

With the new delta variant of the virus, it's time to take a major step to stem the spread. Anyone who can safely get a shot but still refuses to and is later hospitalized should be automatically given a shot. Hospitals should make it mandatory. 

Some people have been infected twice now and hospitalized and still don't want to be vaccinated. They are selfishly taking up a hospital bed that could be used for someone who got sick because of a compromised immune system.

Even the Humane Society doesn't release animals until they have been spayed or neutered. It's the responsible thing to do to prevent more unwanted animals. 

So, anti-vaxxers, get the shot already.

Katherine Vanderbilt, Madison

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics