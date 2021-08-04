Do more to stem the spread of the virus -- Katherine Vanderbilt

With the new delta variant of the virus, it's time to take a major step to stem the spread. Anyone who can safely get a shot but still refuses to and is later hospitalized should be automatically given a shot. Hospitals should make it mandatory.
Some people have been infected twice now and hospitalized and still don't want to be vaccinated. They are selfishly taking up a hospital bed that could be used for someone who got sick because of a compromised immune system.
Even the Humane Society doesn't release animals until they have been spayed or neutered. It's the responsible thing to do to prevent more unwanted animals.
So, anti-vaxxers, get the shot already.
Katherine Vanderbilt, Madison