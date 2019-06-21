The other day another pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run incident in Madison.
Pedestrian safety is a problem in the city, especially at a number of major intersections around town, including those by schools. On a daily basis I see cars running solid red lights -- not yellow lights changing to red, but solid red. Often these vehicles are speeding and speed up even more when they see a yellow light. This is especially a problem in the campus and Downtown areas, though just as true along East Washington Avenue and the intersection of Gammon and Mineral Point roads.
More often than not, the perpetrators are driving large vehicles which, if they hit someone, will cause almost certain death. I'd like to know what's so important that they feel it's worth it to risk taking a person's life.
On the enforcement side, maybe more police should be posted in marked or unmarked cars at the major intersections to ticket those running lights or failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks.
As for pedestrians, they need to be vigilant and aware of the many stupid, reckless people on the road oblivious to your safety.
Paul Mickey, Madison