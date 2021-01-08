Do masks on the field make sense? -- Loren Wagner

As a sports fan, I welcomed the launching of the football and basketball seasons in the fall of 2020 to provide some relief from the tedium of COVID-19.
While I am a strong supporter of mask-wearing mandates, I am puzzled by the masking in sports. I am constantly annoyed by watching coaches pulling masks off and on or just hanging them under their chins during games. Players don't wears masks, so where is the protection from COVID-19 transmission?
If the leagues believe mask wearing by coaches has significant value, which I question, then enforce the rule. No on-and-off masking should be tolerated. Or simply dispense with this questionable mandate.
Loren Wagner, Mazomanie