Do masks on the field make sense? -- Loren Wagner
As a sports fan, I welcomed the launching of the football and basketball seasons in the fall of 2020 to provide some relief from the tedium of COVID-19.

While I am a strong supporter of mask-wearing mandates, I am puzzled by the masking in sports. I am constantly annoyed by watching coaches pulling masks off and on or just hanging them under their chins during games. Players don't wears masks, so where is the protection from COVID-19 transmission?

If the leagues believe mask wearing by coaches has significant value, which I question, then enforce the rule. No on-and-off masking should be tolerated. Or simply dispense with this questionable mandate.

Loren Wagner, Mazomanie

