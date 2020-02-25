Do homework before voting for Sanders -- Nancy L. Wild
Do homework before voting for Sanders -- Nancy L. Wild

Balanced and well-rounded education and life experience would dictate that people evaluate a situation using a series of pros and cons. Certainly, the pick of a candidate for president of the United States would warrant such a study.

Now we look at Bernie Sanders, who has served as an independent for decades. Is that a pro? During that time, only a handful of the bills he introduced became law. Does this qualify him to negotiate trade, peace and labor deals? With such minimal success, I doubt it. It sounds like negative negotiating skills.

Sanders has never held a full-time private sector job, and he has lived on government assistance. Again, are these positive points?

He advocates for democratic socialism as a new form of government for the United States. Take some time and look up a definition for this. It's no more feasible than his plan of "Medicare for All."

Some things sound good when they are being touted with his signature finger jabbing -- but would they work in America? If they would, they would be in effect now.

Do your homework on both sides before you go into a voting booth and put your privileged mark on your ballot.

Nancy L. Wild, Madison

