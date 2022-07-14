Do beach closures violate rights too? -- Bill Kennelly

It's interesting that some people were so opposed to a public health order requiring mask wearing to reduce the spread of a virus that they took their case all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Fortunately, the court upheld the authority of public health agencies to issue such orders.

On the same day as that story was reported, the Wisconsin State Journal also informed readers that Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order to close some Lake Monona beaches because of bacterial contamination. Why is it that beach closing orders are never followed by protests about the right to swim, violations of the Constitution, "my body my choice" and fake science? But it's not too late.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is always looking for new material in his fight against tyranny, and maybe beach closings can be next.

Bill Kennelly, Madison