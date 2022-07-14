 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Do beach closures violate rights too? -- Bill Kennelly

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

It's interesting that some people were so opposed to a public health order requiring mask wearing to reduce the spread of a virus that they took their case all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Fortunately, the court upheld the authority of public health agencies to issue such orders.

On the same day as that story was reported, the Wisconsin State Journal also informed readers that Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order to close some Lake Monona beaches because of bacterial contamination. Why is it that beach closing orders are never followed by protests about the right to swim, violations of the Constitution, "my body my choice" and fake science? But it's not too late.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is always looking for new material in his fight against tyranny, and maybe beach closings can be next.

People are also reading…

Bill Kennelly, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics