DNR should test for more PFAS -- Laura Olah

It was discouraging, to say the least, when the state Department of Natural Resources announced recently that it will be dropping three PFAS chemicals to match the Environment Protections Agency's less stringent environmental testing protocols. These are the same three toxic chemicals the DNR detected in firefighting foam and soil at the huge American Transmission Co. transformer fire in Madison in 2019.

The decision is admittedly a deferral to requirements from the previous EPA administration, but it is not in the best interest of Wisconsin residents and our first responders. Without good data for these chemicals -- 10:2 FTS, PFHxDA and PFODA -- our firefighters will no longer be able to readily document exposures, and affected communities will have less data.

The change also relaxes requirements for environmental laboratories seeking PFAS certification in Wisconsin. Specifically, the department "no longer expects regulated entities, unless otherwise directed by DNR, to sample for or laboratories to report three of the 36 PFAS compounds on the default PFAS list.”