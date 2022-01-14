DNR must do more to protect water -- Jon Morgan

The Jan 11 story in the Wisconsin State Journal “DNR to OK farm expansion” was discouraging.

The story describes a huge farm (8,000 cattle) in Kewaunee County that wants to nearly double the size of its herd. Approval for this new permit would seem negligent on the part of state Department of Natural Resources considering that Kewaunee groundwater is already contaminated. For those who haven’t followed this issue in the past, Kewaunee residents for years haven’t been able to drink their well water due to pollution.

The article states: “According to the DNR, shallow and fractured bedrock make the landscape around Kinnard Farm particularly vulnerable to groundwater contamination, and water under the farm already exceeds state standards for nitrate and bacteria. During a 2014 hearing, a judge heard testimony that up to half of the wells in the town of Lincoln were contaminated.”

If the DNR approves doubling the size of the herd, is the goal to ensure that 100% of the wells will be contaminated?